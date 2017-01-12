Lea Michele Announces Three Special Concerts in L.A. & N.Y.

Lea Michele has announced three special concerts for fans and they’re happening sooner than you may have expected!

The Glee and Scream Queens actress will be performing two shows in Los Angeles and one show in New York. She’ll perform at LA’s Hotel Cafe on January 23, NY’s Appel Theater on January 26, and LA’s Broad Theater on January 30.

“My incredible fans have always been there for me. You inspire me. You’ve stood by me, cheered me on and lifted me up. When preparing for this upcoming album I wanted you all to know how important you are to me. These shows are a sneak peek into my upcoming album, as well as songs from LOUDER and maybe.. even a little glee.. and I wanted to share these intimate evenings in two places.. My current home, LA and my real home NYC with you..” Lea wrote on her Instagram account.

Presale tickets go on-sale this Friday (January 13) and general public tickets will go on-sale at a later date. Visit LeaMichele.com/2017 for info on how to grab your tickets!