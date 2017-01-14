Dakota Fanning Joins Luke Evans in TNT Series 'The Alienest'

Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 4:09 pm

Dakota Fanning is heading back to television for her first regular series role in 15 years!

The 22-year-old actress will be starring in the upcoming thriller The Alienist on TNT and show joins Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl in the cast.

The Alienist centers on three investigators working together to solve a series of murders in 1896 New York,” according to TV Line.

Dakota will be playing “a young NYPD secretary who’s determined to become the department’s first female detective.” Luke is playing a newspaper reporter while Daniel will play a criminal psychologist, who is also known as the alienist.

Dakota has previously starred in the Syfy series Taken back in 2002 and she appeared in one episode of Friends in 2004. This will be her first foray into television since then!
