Sat, 14 January 2017 at 7:39 pm

Jude Law Brings New Show 'The Young Pope' to 2017 TCA

Jude Law is all smiles as he attends the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday (January 14) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

The 44-year-old actor attended the event to promote his upcoming HBO series The Young Pope.

Jude stars in the show alongside Diane Keaton, which is set to premiere tomorrow night.

Also in attendance for the HBO panel was Robert De Niro as he promoted his upcoming film The Wizard Of Lies, where he stars as Bernie Madoff in the dramatization of his Ponzi scheme scandal.
Photos: Getty
