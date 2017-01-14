Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 3:50 pm

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

Cody Christian has sadly fallen victim to private videos leaking online and now fans have rallied support for the actor on social media.

The 21-year-old actor is best known for his roles as Theo Raeken on Teen Wolf and Mike Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars.

The video features several private moments that Cody sent to a female friend and he is seen in various stages of undress.

Cody‘s fans have trended #WeRespectYouCody and many of them are vowing not to watch or share the video. To read what the fans are saying, go visit JustJaredJR.com
Photos: Getty
