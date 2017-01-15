Gigi & Bella Hadid Share Sweet Messages For Mom Yolanda's Birthday

Bella Hadid rocks leather pants as she leaves her hotel on Sunday (January 15) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, the 20-year-old model joined her mom Yolanda and sister Gigi for some shopping. The ladies all wore workout gear, as Gigi and Bella hit up the gym that morning for a workout together.

The night before, they all went out to dinner to celebrate Yolanda‘s birthday, which was earlier in the week on Wednesday.

“Today marks the day that our beautiful angel, my best friend and mother was brought into this world! Thank you for EVERYTHING!!!!!! Nobody loves you more than me! 🕊🕊❤🕊❤🕊❤🕊❤🕊❤🕊@yolanda.hadid Happy birthday sweet mama ❤,” Bella captioned a photo on her Instagram to commemorate her mom’s birthday.

“To the most compassionate, supportive, loving, intelligent, creative SUPERmom in the world.. I am so lucky to have someone like you to look up to. Thank you for everything (especially @bellahadid & @anwarhadid)🕊, I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!!” Gigi wrote on her page. So sweet!!

Also pictured: Bella in a trench coat and white leggings while out and about solo on Saturday (January 14) in New York.

10+ pictures inside of the Hadid girls out in New York City…