Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Jamie Dornan Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Seen Out Together in New Pics

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 5:30 pm

Ben Affleck on Batman Questions: 'It's Such a Pain in the Ass'

Ben Affleck on Batman Questions: 'It's Such a Pain in the Ass'

Ben Affleck is sick of answering Batman movie questions!

A video from ET has surfaced online, where the 44-year-old actor was asked if he’s tired of answering questions about the upcoming standalone film and whether it will get made.

“Oh my God, it’s such a pain in the ass. It’s, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait. And when I was doing this movie [“Live by Night”], it took me two years to get it together, but no one ever asked me “Where is ‘Live by Night?’” Ben said.

“They ask me, ‘Batman, Batman, Batman.’ ‘Batman’ is coming along. It’s going to be great. We’re going to make something really special. We’re going to take the time to make it right. We’re going to do it good. We’re going to do it the right way and the fans are going to love it,” he added.

Pictured inside: Ben with co-star Chris Messina at the Live by Night premiere held at Cinema UGC Normandie on Monday (January 16) in Paris, France.

Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 01
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 02
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 03
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 04
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 05
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 06
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 07
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 08
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 09
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 10
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 11
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 12
ben affleck live by night paris premiere 13

Photos: FameFlynet, Getty
Posted to: Batman, Ben Affleck, Chris Messina

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here