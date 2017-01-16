Ben Affleck on Batman Questions: 'It's Such a Pain in the Ass'

Ben Affleck is sick of answering Batman movie questions!

A video from ET has surfaced online, where the 44-year-old actor was asked if he’s tired of answering questions about the upcoming standalone film and whether it will get made.

“Oh my God, it’s such a pain in the ass. It’s, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait. And when I was doing this movie [“Live by Night”], it took me two years to get it together, but no one ever asked me “Where is ‘Live by Night?’” Ben said.

“They ask me, ‘Batman, Batman, Batman.’ ‘Batman’ is coming along. It’s going to be great. We’re going to make something really special. We’re going to take the time to make it right. We’re going to do it good. We’re going to do it the right way and the fans are going to love it,” he added.

Pictured inside: Ben with co-star Chris Messina at the Live by Night premiere held at Cinema UGC Normandie on Monday (January 16) in Paris, France.