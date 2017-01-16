Jamie Dornan Covers Looks Smoldering for 'GQ Australia'

Jamie Dornan is on the cover of GQ Australia‘s February 2017 issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actor had to share with the mag:

On his career: “My career took an upward turn when I was 29 or 30, and I was delighted that it didn’t happen when I was 20. I just don’t know how I would have handled myself. I was never lost in my twenties, but I was always mucking around and had a lot of fun – but if it had all come too soon … You’re just far more in control of yourself in your thirties – and it’s helpful to have faced a bit of rejection, it gives you a better idea of yourself.”

On Christian Grey: “He’s not the sort of bloke I’d get along with. All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh – I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

On having no interest in S&M: “It doesn’t float my boat. I’ve always been open-minded and liberal – I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

