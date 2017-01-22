VIDEO: 'I Can't Keep Quiet' - Women's March Participants Sing Powerful Anthem

A video of a group of women singing a poignant song called “I Can’t Keep Quiet” during the Women’s March has gone viral.

It was written by Los Angeles musician MILCK, who led an a cappella group in song as they walked around the D.C. area for the grassroots march, which was attended by an estimated half a million people.

“The #ICANTKEEPQUIET project is dedicated to celebrating our unique voices and identities, in an effort to break the cycles of oppression perpetuated by today’s media,” the website for the song/project states.

Emma Watson even shared the inspiring video on Twitter.

MILCK is clearly in awe over the response, tweeting, “this is amazing… choirs from all over the world want to learn this arrangement. I’ll have public arrangements for free download soon!”

Watch one of the performances below!