Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Breaks Silence After Private Video Leak

Ellen DeGeneres Said Something Dirty During Bachelor Corinne's Interview!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member to Leave This Year (Spoilers)

Russell Wilson Slams Donald Trump - Watch the Video

Wed, 01 February 2017 at 11:10 am

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Offer an Inside Look at 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Offer an Inside Look at 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Dakota Johnson wears a Gucci fur coat to keep warm in New York City.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker star stepped out bright and early for an interview on the Today show in the Big Apple. She’s currently on the press tour for the second installment in the Fifty Shades world.

Recently, Dakota and her co-star Jamie Dornan shared an inside look into the Fifty Shades Darker world!

The movie hits theaters on February 10, 2017 – be sure to check it out!
