Andrew Garfield Says Ryan Reynolds Kiss Was His Idea! (Video)

Andrew Garfield is opening up about what led to him and Ryan Reynolds sharing a kiss at the Golden Globes last month!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge actor was spotted kissing Ryan in the background of the camera shot while Ryan Gosling was walking to the stage to accept the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role – Comedy/Musical at the show.

“It was a ridiculous thing,” Andrew said while laughing on The Graham Norton Show. “I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife [Blake Lively].’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And the plan was that he would kind of move towards his wife, and then kind of last minute lean in to it. And then he didn’t win, much to our disappointment, so I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it if we want.’ And he was game.”

Reynolds was also nominated for the award for his work in Deadpool. Gosling won for his performance in La La Land.



Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds Ruined Ryan Gosling’s Big Moment