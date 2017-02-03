Top Stories
'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Photos - Full Gallery of 24 Stills Released!

Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Ariana Grande & John Legend Duet On 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme Song - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Michael Buble Gives Update on Son Noah's Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Show Is Getting Gamblers to Bet on This Detail

Fri, 03 February 2017 at 2:53 pm

Andrew Garfield Says Ryan Reynolds Kiss Was His Idea! (Video)

Andrew Garfield Says Ryan Reynolds Kiss Was His Idea! (Video)

Andrew Garfield is opening up about what led to him and Ryan Reynolds sharing a kiss at the Golden Globes last month!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge actor was spotted kissing Ryan in the background of the camera shot while Ryan Gosling was walking to the stage to accept the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role – Comedy/Musical at the show.

“It was a ridiculous thing,” Andrew said while laughing on The Graham Norton Show. “I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife [Blake Lively].’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And the plan was that he would kind of move towards his wife, and then kind of last minute lean in to it. And then he didn’t win, much to our disappointment, so I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it if we want.’ And he was game.”

Reynolds was also nominated for the award for his work in Deadpool. Gosling won for his performance in La La Land.


Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds Ruined Ryan Gosling’s Big Moment
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BBC, HFPA
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for over $14 million - TMZ
  • Melania Trump is still planning on moving into the White House - Gossip Cop
  • Ansel Elgort drops the music video for his new song "Thief" - Just Jared Jr
  • Lindsay Lohan parties with a mystery man in Greece - Radar
  • Harry Styles is joined by tons of celeb guests for his birthday party - Lainey Gossip
  • 50 Cent is no longer bankrupt, pays off $22 million debt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here