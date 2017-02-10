'The Voice' Star Cassadee Pope Is Engaged to Boyfriend Rian Dawson!

Country star and The Voice alumn Cassadee Pope is engaged!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram on Friday (February 10) to announce that her longtime musician boyfriend Rian Dawson popped the question!

“WE’RE ENGAGED,” she excitedly captioned an image showing off the ring.

Rian, who is in rock band All Time Low, also took to his Instagram to add, “The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier. :)”

Cassadee and Rian have been dating since 2010, when Cassadee was the front woman of pop-rock band Hey Monday.

Congratulations to Cassadee and Rian!