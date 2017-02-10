Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 11:08 pm

'The Voice' Star Cassadee Pope Is Engaged to Boyfriend Rian Dawson!

'The Voice' Star Cassadee Pope Is Engaged to Boyfriend Rian Dawson!

Country star and The Voice alumn Cassadee Pope is engaged!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram on Friday (February 10) to announce that her longtime musician boyfriend Rian Dawson popped the question!

“WE’RE ENGAGED,” she excitedly captioned an image showing off the ring.

Rian, who is in rock band All Time Low, also took to his Instagram to add, “The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier. :)”

Cassadee and Rian have been dating since 2010, when Cassadee was the front woman of pop-rock band Hey Monday.

Congratulations to Cassadee and Rian!

A photo posted by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cassadee Pope, Rian Dawson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    some girls still dont get it………….

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here