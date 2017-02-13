Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 9:47 pm

Cindy Crawford Knew About George & Amal Clooney's Pregnancy News for Months, Reveals Best Parenting Advice

Cindy Crawford Knew About George & Amal Clooney's Pregnancy News for Months, Reveals Best Parenting Advice

Cindy Crawford is opening up about keeping her good friends’ George and Amal Clooney‘s recent pregnancy news secret.

The 50-year-old model revealed that she knew about the couple being pregnant with twins for months!

“Oh, so it’s actually be confirmed,” Cindy told The Today Show (via Harper’s Bazaar). “Thank heavens! I had to keep that in for months.”

“My mother’s best advice to us was don’t give advice unless someone asks for it,” Cindy added on Today Extra. “I would never volunteer advice. If someone asks me I would tell them, but I’m not the person just like, ‘Oh here’s what you should do.’ I guess my only advice would be to enjoy it. Because, as you know, because you have a little one, it goes like that.”

ICYMI, see Matt Damon‘s reaction to George and Amal‘s pregnancy news here.

Pictured: Cindy and her 15-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, out and about on Monday (February 13) in New York City, and leaving their hotel with Rande Gerber later that night.

