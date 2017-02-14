Kendall Jenner Reveals the Qualities She Wants in a Guy

Top Stories
Kendall Jenner may keep private about who she’s actually dating, but she will spill on the qualities she’s looking for!

The 21-year-old model opened up about the three most important traits anyone she dates must have!

“A good sense of humor. Especially in my industry, any guy that takes himself too seriously is not for me. We have to be able to laugh together,” she explained on her official website.

She added that they have to share some common interests, joking, “If we don’t have any, then what are we going to do? Lol!”

Kendall explained she’d love it if he liked the same music as her, cars or just being spontaneous.

The third quality Kendall looks for? Good style! “I don’t really care what a guy is wearing as long as he knows how to put it together. It’s so attractive when a guy knows how to dress himself,” she noted.

Check out Kendall‘s whole posts on her official website.

Also pictured: Kendall heading out of her apartment on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.
