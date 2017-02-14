Top Stories
Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 8:52 pm

Ricki Lake is speaking out to mourn the death of her ex-husband and “soulmate” Christian Evans.

Christian passed away after a life long struggle with bipolar disorder, Ricki revealed in her Instagram post.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed. The world didn’t understand this man, but I did,” Ricki wrote in her post.

Click inside to read the rest of Ricki Lake’s emotional note…

“He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder,” she added. “For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him. He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free. Rest in peace, my love.”

We send our thoughts and condolences to Ricki and all of Christian‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Photos: WENN
