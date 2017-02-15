'Fifty Shades Darker' Earns $11 Million For Valentine's Day
Fifty Shades Darker did really well at the box office for Valentine’s Day.
The sexy sequel starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson earned a whopping $11 million on Tuesday (February 14), according to THR.
That’s more than double the second placer, The Lego Batman Movie, which made $5 million.
The record-holder for the holiday is still 2012′s The Vow at $11.5 million.
Fifty Shades Darker has earned $61.5 million in its first five days so far, which is still behind the original movie’s $98.5 million.
TELL JJ: Did you see the latest Fifty Shades film?