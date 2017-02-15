Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 7:46 pm

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, & More Attend Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show in NYC

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, & More Attend Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show in NYC

Kim Kardashian looks sexy in a head-to-toe burgundy outfit as she makes her way into Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 5 Fashion Show on Wednesday (February 15) at Pier 59 Studios in New York City.

The 36-year-old TV personality was joined at the show by younger sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga, Hailey Baldwin, Lala Anthony, Anna Wintour, and Teyana Taylor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kardashian

Right before the show started, Kanye reportedly kicked out all press members, and didn’t want guests to take pictures during his presentation, E! News reported.

However, that didn’t stop Kim from sneaking a few pictures and videos.

Check out more snaps from inside the show…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 01
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 02
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 03
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 04
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 05
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 06
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 07
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 08
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 09
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 10
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 11
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 12
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 13
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 14
kim kylie more attend kanyes yeezy fashion show in nyc 15

Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Anna Wintour, Hailey Baldwin, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lala Anthony, Teyana Taylor, Tyga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sofia Vergara's embryos battle with ex Nick Loeb is heating up - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong - Gossip Cop
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spend Valentine's Day together - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange promote their new show Feud in New York City - Lainey Gossip
  • Harrison Ford involved in another plane incident - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here