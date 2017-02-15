Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, & More Attend Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show in NYC

Kim Kardashian looks sexy in a head-to-toe burgundy outfit as she makes her way into Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 5 Fashion Show on Wednesday (February 15) at Pier 59 Studios in New York City.

The 36-year-old TV personality was joined at the show by younger sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga, Hailey Baldwin, Lala Anthony, Anna Wintour, and Teyana Taylor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kardashian

Right before the show started, Kanye reportedly kicked out all press members, and didn’t want guests to take pictures during his presentation, E! News reported.

However, that didn’t stop Kim from sneaking a few pictures and videos.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

Check out more snaps from inside the show…

Whatever or whoever we were talking about must have been good @haileybaldwin ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚Yeezy fashion show was ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:57pm PST