Laverne Cox Assures Fans That 'Orange is the New Black' Season Five is 'Really Juicy'

Laverne Cox is dishing the goods on the upcoming fifth season of Orange Is the New Black.

The 32-year-old actress kept it kind of vague, but said that she’s really excited about the new episodes.

“It is really juicy and really amazing,” Laverne told People. “If you’re a fan, and I’m a fan of the show even as a person who is on it, when I got the script I felt like I was tearing into it. When actually, it was on my iPad [and I was] scrolling down like, ‘What happens?’ because it was a cliffhanger at the end of season 4.”

She added, :Next season happens in three days, all 13 episodes happen in a three-day period. So we are jamming a lot in. A lot happens in that period of three days.”

Orange Is the New Black premieres on Friday, June 9 on Netflix.

Pictured: Laverne stops by the AOL Build studios on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.