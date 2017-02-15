Selena Gomez Drops $30,000 on The Weeknd's Birthday Party

Selena Gomez didn’t actually go to The Weeknd‘s birthday bash, but she did reportedly cover the bill.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer dropped a whopping $30,000 on her boyfriend’s surprise party on Monday night (February 13) at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, according to TMZ.

His friends French Montana, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Travis Scott, and more were all in attendance ass they drank from an open bar and played arcade games.

Selena is in New York City for 2017 New York Fashion Week, and was spotted sitting front row at the Coach show this week.

In case you missed it, The Weeknd just released a new song titled “Some Way,” which some fans are speculating is about at Selena‘s ex Justin Bieber.