Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 10:16 pm

Demi Lovato Fights With Boyfriend Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos - in Jiu-Jitsu! (Video)

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos got into a little bit of an altercation tonight – but it was all in fun!

The “Confident” singer posted a video of the couple – who started dating earlier this year – showing off their skills on the jiu-jitsu mat on Friday (February 17).

“When you kick bae’s ass 😂😂😂 #jiujitsu @bombatuf,” Demi captioned the clip.

They start off with a hand slap and fist bump before Demi promptly tackles and pins Guilherme to the ground.

The cutest part comes at the very end, though – watch below!

ICYMI, Joe Jonas recently called Guilherme a “good guy.”

