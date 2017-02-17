Demi Lovato Fights With Boyfriend Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos - in Jiu-Jitsu! (Video)

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos got into a little bit of an altercation tonight – but it was all in fun!

The “Confident” singer posted a video of the couple – who started dating earlier this year – showing off their skills on the jiu-jitsu mat on Friday (February 17).

“When you kick bae’s ass 😂😂😂 #jiujitsu @bombatuf,” Demi captioned the clip.

They start off with a hand slap and fist bump before Demi promptly tackles and pins Guilherme to the ground.

The cutest part comes at the very end, though – watch below!

