Ryan Gosling & Michael Fassbender Get Caught in a Love Triangle in 'Song to Song' Trailer

Ryan Gosling and Michael Fassbender star in the new film Song to Song and the first trailer was just released!

The film was written and directed by Terrence Malick and it also stars Rooney Mara and Natalie Portman.

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples—struggling songwriters Faye (Mara) and BV (Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Portman)—chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

The movie is set to hit theaters on March 17.



Song to Song Trailer