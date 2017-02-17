Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 4:46 pm

Tom Hiddleston Once Played Eddie Redmayne's Elephant in School Play (Video)

Tom Hiddleston Once Played Eddie Redmayne's Elephant in School Play (Video)

Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne once acted in a school play together – E.M. Forster‘s A Passage to India – and we can only imagine how amazing it must have been.

The 36-year-old Avengers actor shared the story during his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“The great Eddie Redmayne, the now Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne, was playing the female lead,” Tom told the host, explaining that they went to an all-boys school together. “He was a great talent, even then. He was a huge star.”

Tom added, “In the Passage to India, there’s an expedition to this cultural landmark called the Marabar Caves by elephant, and I’m delighted to reveal that I played the front right leg of the elephant that Eddie was riding on.”

“We’re holding a table with a cushion on top of it and also a tablecloth to cover our faces because our bodies are the elephant,” he explained.

Both actors are currently lending their voices to the animated film Early Man, set for a 2018 release date.

Watch the interview below.

Tom Hiddleston Was in a School Play With Eddie Redmayne – The Graham Norton Show

Photos: BBC One
