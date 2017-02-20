Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

If you have seen the movie Fifty Shades Darker, then you have watched Jamie Dornan do an impressive trick on a pommel horse while totally shirtless!

Jamie, as Christian Grey, balances his body on a pommel horse with his arms and lifted his legs high into the air. He demonstrated the trick during an appearance on Conan earlier this month too.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, did the trick years ago and showed off his skills on Twitter. It looks like he makes sure to get his gym time in while running the country!

Click inside to see the photo of Justin Trudeau doing the pommel horse trick…

See the photo of Jamie doing the trick above and check out Justin‘s photo below!
Photos: Universal Pictures, Getty
Posted to: Fifty Shades Darker, Jamie Dornan, Justin Trudeau

