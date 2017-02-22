Top Stories
Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 7:57 pm

Justin Hartley: 'This Is Us' Fans Will 'Never Guess' How Jack Dies

Justin Hartley: 'This Is Us' Fans Will 'Never Guess' How Jack Dies

Justin Hartley isn’t sure This Is Us fans are ready to find out how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies in the show.

In fact, he has yet to see a correct fan theory about the death of his on-screen father.

“You’ll never guess it,” Justin told Us Weekly. “It’s unexpected and it’s extremely heartbreaking and sad and deep and moving and, ugh, it’s painful. It’s painful. It’ll stay with you.”

Pictured: Justin does some press on Wednesday (February 22) in New York City.

MORE THIS IS US: This Is Us Fans React to William’s Death – Read the Tweets
Just Jared on Facebook
justin hartley this is us jack death 01
justin hartley this is us jack death 02
justin hartley this is us jack death 03
justin hartley this is us jack death 04
justin hartley this is us jack death 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Justin Hartley, Television, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here