Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 8:00 am

Jessica Alba Shares Her New 'Moments' Campaign with The Honest Company!

Jessica Alba is all smiles as she heads to a meeting on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress and businesswoman looked stylish in glasses, a red scarf, and jacket as she enjoyed a stroll around London.

Jessica recently took to Instagram to share her new “Moments” campaign from her Honest Company.

“So excited to share our new campaign, Moments, which is built around the notion that life is made up of a series of moments that strung together tell the narrative of your life. It’s honest, emotional, diverse, features real @Honest families and was entirely dreamed up by our internal team – so proud of them!” Jessica captioned the below post.

