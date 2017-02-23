Jessica Alba Shares Her New 'Moments' Campaign with The Honest Company!

Jessica Alba is all smiles as she heads to a meeting on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress and businesswoman looked stylish in glasses, a red scarf, and jacket as she enjoyed a stroll around London.

Jessica recently took to Instagram to share her new “Moments” campaign from her Honest Company.

“So excited to share our new campaign, Moments, which is built around the notion that life is made up of a series of moments that strung together tell the narrative of your life. It’s honest, emotional, diverse, features real @Honest families and was entirely dreamed up by our internal team – so proud of them!” Jessica captioned the below post.

