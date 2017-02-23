Orlando Bloom Goes Stag For Global Green Pre-Oscar Party

Orlando Bloom suited up in style for the 2017 Global Green Pre-Oscar Party.

The 40-year-old actor stepped out solo at TAO Hollywood on Wednesday evening (February 22) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were James Van Der Beek, Cody Simpson, Paula Abdul, Lyndsy Fonseca, Madelaine Petsch, Ed O’Neill, Jeff Bridges, Ryan Guzman, Jenna Ortega, and Garcelle Beauvais.

That same night, Orly‘s girlfriend Katy Perry hit the stage for a performance at the 2017 BRIT Awards in London, England.

