Top Stories
Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 1:05 am

Orlando Bloom Goes Stag For Global Green Pre-Oscar Party

Orlando Bloom Goes Stag For Global Green Pre-Oscar Party

Orlando Bloom suited up in style for the 2017 Global Green Pre-Oscar Party.

The 40-year-old actor stepped out solo at TAO Hollywood on Wednesday evening (February 22) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were James Van Der Beek, Cody Simpson, Paula Abdul, Lyndsy Fonseca, Madelaine Petsch, Ed O’Neill, Jeff Bridges, Ryan Guzman, Jenna Ortega, and Garcelle Beauvais.

That same night, Orly‘s girlfriend Katy Perry hit the stage for a performance at the 2017 BRIT Awards in London, England.

15+ pictures inside of Orlando Bloom, James Van Der Beek, and more getting ready for Oscars weekend…
Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 01
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 02
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 03
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 04
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 05
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 06
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 07
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 08
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 09
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 10
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 11
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 12
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 13
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 14
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 15
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 16
orlando bloom 2017 global green gala 17

Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty
Posted to: Cody Simpson, Ed O'Neill, Garcelle Beauvais, James Van Der Beek, Jeff Bridges, Jenna Ortega, Lyndsy Fonseca, Madelaine Petsch, Orlando Bloom, Paula Abdul, Ryan Guzman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    his penis still wont become stiff?

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here