Bill Paxton RIP - Celebs React to Actor's Sudden Death

Hollywood is in shock over the death of longtime actor Bill Paxton.

He was just 61 and passed away due to complications from surgery, his family told JustJared.com in a statement.

Celebrities and some of Bill‘s former co-stars took to social media after news broke to send their condolences, and to remember his stellar acting career.

You can see celebrity reactions from stars like Tom Hanks, Josh Gad, Rob Lowe, Theo Rossi, and more below.

The loss of #BillPaxton is beyond crushing. Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. 😢 Goodbye Private Hudson. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Very sad to hear about Bill Paxton. His talent, enthusiasm and energy were unique. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/W4IVuILHxv — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 26, 2017

#BillPaxton One of the nicest guys I've met. Way way too young to leave us. Thank you for greatest scenes in epic films #Titanic #Aliens pic.twitter.com/SCbKprRTED — Chris Kattan (@ChrisKattan) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton. So very good every time. In addition to his iconic roles, he was amazing in Near Dark, A Simple Plan & Edge of Tomorrow. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 26, 2017

Sad news about Bill Paxton – too young. Always humanity, decency and touches of humor shining through his work. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 26, 2017

Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017

Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news. 😢 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 26, 2017

Iconic Roles and Unforgettable talent. Rest in the Light.#BillPaxton pic.twitter.com/9KNUqmrO0d — Theo Rossi (@Theorossi) February 26, 2017

Oh #BillPaxton you were one of my favs, in everything #RIP — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) February 26, 2017

Oh no not #BillPaxton RIP — Dayo Okeniyi (@DayoOkeniyi) February 26, 2017

Sad to hear about Bill Paxton- fellow Texan & prolific contributor to the American film cannon I grew up joyfully watching again and again. — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton. A very talented man. As skilled with comedy as he was with drama. Carpe Diem. #rip pic.twitter.com/2ULKQJUzI4 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 26, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Not #BillPaxton. I had the pleasure of working w/him. I'm heartbroken. He was a hero of mine. Rest In Peace Bill. — emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) February 26, 2017

Heartbroken to hear about #BillPaxton passing away! He was one of those actors that you don't… https://t.co/ftKyFNyIqp — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) February 26, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of #BillPaxton who died at 61 due to surgical complications. Could not be nicer. #RIP pic.twitter.com/zvgWTVLPSX — Al Roker (@alroker) February 26, 2017

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was notoriously one of the nicest people in the industry. He also gave us some of the all-time most iconic movie moments. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was the fuckin man. So glad I was drunk enough to tell him exactly that one time at comic con. Legend. — Anders Holm (@ders808) February 26, 2017

So sorry to hear about Bill Paxton's death. A lovely man. My thoughts are with his family. — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) February 26, 2017