Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:45 am

Bill Paxton RIP - Celebs React to Actor's Sudden Death

Bill Paxton RIP - Celebs React to Actor's Sudden Death

Hollywood is in shock over the death of longtime actor Bill Paxton.

He was just 61 and passed away due to complications from surgery, his family told JustJared.com in a statement.

Celebrities and some of Bill‘s former co-stars took to social media after news broke to send their condolences, and to remember his stellar acting career.

You can see celebrity reactions from stars like Tom Hanks, Josh Gad, Rob Lowe, Theo Rossi, and more below.

Our thoughts continue to be with Bill‘s family during this difficult time.

Click inside to see more celeb reactions to Bill Paxton’s untimely death…
Just Jared on Facebook
bill paxton dead 61 years old 01
bill paxton dead 61 years old 02
bill paxton dead 61 years old 03
bill paxton dead 61 years old 04
bill paxton dead 61 years old 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: bill paxton, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here