Justin Timberlake Kisses Wife Jessica Biel During Oscars 2017 Performance of 'Can't Stop the Feeling'

Justin Timberlake gives his wife Jessica Biel a kiss after performing on stage and in the crowd at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old entertainer opened up the show by performing his nominated song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the animated film Trolls.

Justin started the performance in the lobby of the theatre, then walked through the audience to make his way on stage. During the song, he also went back into the crowd and danced around with a bunch of the celebs. Watch below!

