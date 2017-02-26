Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:29 pm

Keith Urban Visits a Tanning Salon Before the Oscars!

Keith Urban is getting prepped for the Oscars this evening!

The 49-year-old country star was spotted heading into a tanning salon on Sunday morning (February 26) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keith Urban

Keith is expected to attend the award ceremony tonight with his wife Nicole Kidman, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion.

While most stars don’t leave their tanning for the morning of the show, we know Keith is going to look great.

We can’t wait to see Keith‘s bronzed glow on the red carpet!

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
