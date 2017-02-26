Keith Urban Visits a Tanning Salon Before the Oscars!

Keith Urban is getting prepped for the Oscars this evening!

The 49-year-old country star was spotted heading into a tanning salon on Sunday morning (February 26) in Studio City, Calif.

Keith is expected to attend the award ceremony tonight with his wife Nicole Kidman, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion.

While most stars don’t leave their tanning for the morning of the show, we know Keith is going to look great.

We can’t wait to see Keith‘s bronzed glow on the red carpet!