Scarlett Johansson Shows Some Skin at Oscars 2017

Scarlett Johansson is showing some skin on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 32-year-old Ghost in the Shell star put her rib cage tattoo on display and showed some side boob in her dress.

Scarlett will be taking the stage later tonight to present an award. Stay tuned!

Later in March, Scarlett is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time. Stay tuned on March 11!

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Scarlett is wearing Alaia.