Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:09 am

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone stands on stage to accept the award for Best Actress at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old actress won the award for her work in the movie musical La La Land! It was her second nomination after previously being recognized for the film Birdman.

“I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do, and this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I’m so grateful for that,” Emma said to conclude her speech.

Emma brought her brother Spencer as her date to the show and he was beaming from the front row throughout her acceptance speech, which you can watch below.

