Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split for the time being and are taking a break from their relationship.

The 32-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actor are clearly on friendly terms despite not being together at the moment. They posed for a photo while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26), though they walked the red carpet separately.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told Us Weekly in a statement.

Katy and Orlando dated for a year before their break. Though they’ve known each other for years, they hit it off while attending a Golden Globes after party in 2016 and started dating soon after.

