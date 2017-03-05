Shawn Mendes Looks Dapper in Armani at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Shawn Mendes looks so handsome in his dapper outfit on the carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 18-year-old singer is performing at the show this evening and he is also nominated for three awards – Male Artist of the Year, Best Cover Song for “Here,” and Best Fan Army.

If you enjoy Shawn‘s performance tonight and want to see him live in concert, he is kicking off the Illuminate World Tour in April and he’ll be on the road until the end of August!

FYI: Shawn is wearing an Emporio Armani jacket, shirt, and trousers.