Mon, 06 March 2017 at 2:23 pm

The 'Gay Moment' in 'Beauty & The Beast' Might Not Be What You Expect (Spoilers)

The 'Gay Moment' in 'Beauty & The Beast' Might Not Be What You Expect (Spoilers)

By now, you’ve likely heard that there is an “exclusively gay moment” featured in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

The film’s director Bill Condon opened up about the moment in a recent interview and the comments made headlines around the world. A theater in Alabama decided to not show the movie in its establishment because of the scene and there have been reports that Russia will not show the film at all.

Condon later said that the comments were “overblown” and that all of the anticipation for the scene has hurt the moment.

The moment in the film involves Josh Gad‘s character LeFou, who is the faithful sidekick to the villain Gaston (Luke Evans). It shouldn’t be a shock to some viewers that this character is gay as there were always some subtle references to it in the animated film. While many people probably expect the “exclusively gay moment” to happen between LeFou and Gaston, this is not the case.

Click inside for spoilers on what happens in the moment…

There are several moments throughout the film that could possibly pass as the “gay moment,” but when the moment finally happens at the very end of the film, you definitely recognize it as the moment you were waiting for. And the moment doesn’t involve Gaston at all despite LeFou having several close encounters with him during the movie.

During the scene where the villagers attack the castle to kill the Beast, LeFou gets trampled by Cadenza the piano and Gaston decides to leave him there. When he frees himself from the large instrument, LeFou shares a moment with Mrs. Potts in which he says he has switched sides in this fight because he deserves better than Gaston. Also during this scene, three men get attacked by the enchanted wardrobe Garderobe and they end up dressed up as women. While two of the men are clearly in shock and run away, the other man realizes how he likes the way he looks and walks away with a smile on his face.

Fast forward to the final scene of the movie when the spell has been lifted from the castle and everyone is celebrating with a dance… LeFou is seen dancing with a woman and then he switches partners and ends up with the man who enjoyed dressing in drag!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of the “exclusively gay moment” in Beauty and the Beast?
