Reese Witherspoon Hopes Her Children Know Her As An Individual
There’s no doubt Reese Witherspoon is an amazing mom, but she just hopes her children get to know her as an individual!
In a behind-the-scenes clip from the Sing DVD, the 40-year-old actress opened up about her children – Tennessee, 4, and Deacon, 13, and Ava, 17.
“I have three kids of my own — sometimes it feels like 25,” Reese said, referencing her Sing character’s many children.
She continued, “But the idea that you were a person before you were a mom, and that sometimes you really hope that your kids know who you are as an individual.”
See all that Reese had to say in the video below…
Pictured inside: Reese chatting on the phone while running errands on Monday (March 6) in Beverly Hills.