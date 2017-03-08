Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 12:00 pm

Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Tanner Tolbert!

Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Tanner Tolbert!

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper are expecting their first child!

The couple married last January and will be welcoming their newborn baby in September, they told In Touch.

Tanner was featured on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette and Jade was featured on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor. They met during season two of Bachelor in Paradise and hit it off!

“If the pregnancy is low-risk, I would love to have an at-home water birth,” Jade said of her pregnancy. “But Tanner’s a little concerned.”

Congrats to the happy couple!
