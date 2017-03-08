Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 1:24 pm

Dustin Lance Black Responds To 'When We Rise's Ratings: 'It Will Live Online For A Long Time'

Dustin Lance Black Responds To 'When We Rise's Ratings: 'It Will Live Online For A Long Time'

Dustin Lance Black has responded to the reports that his limited series When We Rise received low ratings in its first few days of airing on ABC.

When We Rise, which aired every weeknight except Tuesday last week, pulled in 2.95 million viewers during its Monday premiere. It fell to 2.05 million during its second installment Wednesday, and tracked 2.12 million on Thursday, according to Variety.

“First and foremost, our ratings aren’t in yet. Those numbers do not come in for another week or so, so the verdict on who’s watching When We Rise is not in yet,” Dustin expressed (via Advocate). “Listen, would I like more people to watch live? Sure. I would also love to own a pet unicorn. We’ve always known, and it’s always been our belief, that this show is going to excel in DVR and online, because that’s how people watch miniseries now. This is not the era of Roots, where there’s three networks and you have to watch live. So, we’re really hopeful, I have to say.”

“I do believe that the vast majority of viewers will watch on DVR. And if we can double our viewership on DVR, we’re considered a hit,” Dustin added. “I’ll tell ya, I’ve never had something so well received by an audience in my career. Watching the response on Twitter, on Facebook, and on social media, the notes that are coming in, the emails that are coming in, it’s been so incredibly humbling this past week to hear how people are receiving [it]. But I have to say, almost every single one says, ‘I can’t wait to watch the rest of it this weekend on my DVR.’ This has been created. It will live online for a good long time. I hope it will be utilized by schools and by folks in the middle of the country that might feel a bit alone for a very long time.”

Pictured: Dustin attending a special Q&A for When We Rise hosted by GLG on Tuesday (March 7) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
dustin lance black responds to when we rises ratings 01
dustin lance black responds to when we rises ratings 02
dustin lance black responds to when we rises ratings 03
dustin lance black responds to when we rises ratings 04
dustin lance black responds to when we rises ratings 05
dustin lance black responds to when we rises ratings 06
dustin lance black responds to when we rises ratings 07
dustin lance black responds to when we rises ratings 08

Credit: Andrew Toth; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dustin Lance Black

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • namers

    I tried to watch but it was boring, uninspired and derivative. Too much hype for a mediocre show.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here