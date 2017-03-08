Wed, 08 March 2017 at 8:46 pm
Jennifer Aniston Spends the Afternoon Shopping in WeHo
Jennifer Aniston chats on the phone as she makes her way to her car on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 48-year-old Office Christmas Party actress looked pretty in an olive jacket and tan sandals as she did some shopping on Melrose Place.
Up next on Jennifer‘s film slate is The Yellow Birds. Jennifer co-stars in the war drama alongside Alden Ehrenreich and Toni Collette.
Jennifer also serves executive producer of the film.
Photos: AKM-GSI Posted to: Jennifer Aniston
