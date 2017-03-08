Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 8:46 pm

Jennifer Aniston Spends the Afternoon Shopping in WeHo

Jennifer Aniston Spends the Afternoon Shopping in WeHo

Jennifer Aniston chats on the phone as she makes her way to her car on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 48-year-old Office Christmas Party actress looked pretty in an olive jacket and tan sandals as she did some shopping on Melrose Place.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

Up next on Jennifer‘s film slate is The Yellow Birds. Jennifer co-stars in the war drama alongside Alden Ehrenreich and Toni Collette.

Jennifer also serves executive producer of the film.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston

