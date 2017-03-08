Keira Knightley & Andrew Lincoln's 'Love Actually' Reunion Scene Involves Cue Cards!

Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley film a scene reuniting their two Love Actually characters for the upcoming reunion on Tuesday (March 7) in London, England.

You may remember, but in the original movie, Andrew‘s character loved Keira‘s character, and showed up at her door with cue cards to tell her he loved her, despite the fact she was married to his best friend.

Script writer Emma Freud took to Twitter to confirm that Andrew‘s cue cards return.

“It was 13 years ago. There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her…. #rednosedayactually,” she wrote.