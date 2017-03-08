Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 7:54 pm

'The Bachelorette' Hunk Luke Pell is Dating The Bachelor's Danielle Lombard - Report

Luke Pell and Danielle Lombard didn’t find love on television, but hey found love after it.

The former Bachelorette and Bachelor stars are reportedly dating each other.

“She’s a great girl,” Luke told Us Weekly. “But we haven’t gotten to know each other yet. We haven’t even had a real, proper date or anything yet.”

In case you don’t remember, Luke was on JoJo Fletcher‘s season, while Danielle was on the latest season with Nick Viall.

Luke was originally slated to be The Bachelor before Nick was chosen.
Photos: ABC
