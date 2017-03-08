Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 3:28 pm

Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney Couple Up For Date Night in LA

Victoria Justice and boyfriend Reeve Carney had a fun night out in LA!

The couple were spotted as they headed to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Tuesday night (March 7) at the Staples Center in Los Angels

“I’m going to an awesome concert tonight!! Can you guess who it is?” Victoria teased her fans on Twitter before the show, adding a chili pepper emoji.

While at the show, Victoria and her younger sister Madison stopped by a private event hosted by Hudson at Hyde Staples Center.

The sister duo also met up with AnnaLynne McCord and Emmanuelle Chriqui!

Sounds like a great night!!
