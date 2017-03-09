Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 1:03 pm

Anne Hathaway Shares First Photo of Son Jonathan Rosebanks

Anne Hathaway Shares First Photo of Son Jonathan Rosebanks

Anne Hathaway just shared the first photo of her son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on her Instagram account!

The baby boy was born on March 24, 2016, and Anne and her husband Adam Shulman have kept him out of the public eye.

“JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture #loveislove #parentsareparents #paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen” Anne captioned the photo.

Anne spoke at the UN yesterday for International Women’s Day.

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway, Celebrity Babies, Jonathan Shulman

