Fri, 10 March 2017 at 1:31 pm

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly married?

Rumors that the 24-year-old singer and the 27-year-old actor have tied the knot began after Miley‘s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted a photo of his daughter in a white dress on Instagram on Thursday (March 9).

“I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” he captioned the pic, featuring Miley with a huge smile on her face.

The internet naturally started freaking out, with fans leaving comments like “OMG OMG OMG, did she get married?!?!”

Miley and Liam first met on the set of The Last Song back in 2010. After getting engaged, they called it off in 2013 before rekindling their relationship in March 2016.

Click inside to see the photo of Miley that has everyone talking…
Just Jared on Facebook
are miley cyrus and liam hemsworth married dad billy ray posts photo 01
are miley cyrus and liam hemsworth married dad billy ray posts photo 02
are miley cyrus and liam hemsworth married dad billy ray posts photo 03
are miley cyrus and liam hemsworth married dad billy ray posts photo 04
are miley cyrus and liam hemsworth married dad billy ray posts photo 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billy Ray Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here