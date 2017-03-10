Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly married?

Rumors that the 24-year-old singer and the 27-year-old actor have tied the knot began after Miley‘s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted a photo of his daughter in a white dress on Instagram on Thursday (March 9).

“I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” he captioned the pic, featuring Miley with a huge smile on her face.

The internet naturally started freaking out, with fans leaving comments like “OMG OMG OMG, did she get married?!?!”

Miley and Liam first met on the set of The Last Song back in 2010. After getting engaged, they called it off in 2013 before rekindling their relationship in March 2016.

Click inside to see the photo of Miley that has everyone talking…