Machine Gun Kelly Brings Daughter Casie to the KCAs!

Machine Gun Kelly has the best date ever at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards – his daughter Casie!

The 26-year-old rapper arrived on the orange carpet with his nine-year-old daughter for the KCAs held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

MGK is set to hit the stage tonight along with Camila Cabello as they perform their hit song “Bad Things.”

You can check out MGK & Camila‘s music video for their hit song below!



Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello – ‘Bad Things’ (Music Video)