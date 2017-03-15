Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 7:41 pm

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds To Be Remembered During Forest Lawn Public Memorial

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be honored later this month.

A public memorial is being held in their honor at the place where they are buried, Forest Lawn, on March 25, according to TMZ.

Singer James Blunt, who was very close with Carrie, will present a tribute song to the late Star Wars actress during a photo montage.

Carrie was apparently Godmother to James‘ child.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will also be in attendance, as will Carrie‘s daughter Billie Lourd and her beloved dog Gary.

The event will reportedly be live-streamed on their website.

