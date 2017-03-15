Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 9:30 am

Disney Pixar's 'Coco' Gets First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Disney Pixar's 'Coco' Gets First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Coco has finally arrived!

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Coco will hit theaters on November 22, 2017. Watch the teaser below!


Coco Teaser Trailer
JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
