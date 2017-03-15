Disney Pixar's 'Coco' Gets First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Coco has finally arrived!

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Coco will hit theaters on November 22, 2017. Watch the teaser below!