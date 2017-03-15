Jennifer Carpenter Supports Husband Seth Avett at the Premiere of 'May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers'

Jennifer Carpenter joins husband Seth Avett at the premiere of May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers on Wednesday (March 15) at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

The actress and her singer husband were joined at the premiere of the documentary by the fellow members of the Avett Brothers band – including Scott Avett, Joe Kwon, and Bob Crawford - along with producers Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfilio.

The documentary was filmed over two and a half years as the Avett Brothers recorded their 2016 album True Sadness.

