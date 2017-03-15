Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 11:25 pm

Jennifer Carpenter Supports Husband Seth Avett at the Premiere of 'May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers'

Jennifer Carpenter Supports Husband Seth Avett at the Premiere of 'May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers'

Jennifer Carpenter joins husband Seth Avett at the premiere of May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers on Wednesday (March 15) at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

The actress and her singer husband were joined at the premiere of the documentary by the fellow members of the Avett Brothers band – including Scott Avett, Joe Kwon, and Bob Crawford - along with producers Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfilio.

The documentary was filmed over two and a half years as the Avett Brothers recorded their 2016 album True Sadness.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 01
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 02
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 03
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 04
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 05
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 06
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 07
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 08
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 09
jennifer carpenter supports seth avett at premiere 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 SXSW Festival, avett brothers, Jennifer Carpenter, Judd Apatow, Seth Avett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here