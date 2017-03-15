Mischa Barton Holds Press Conference About Leaked Videos

Mischa Barton is speaking out against an ex-boyfriend trying to sell private photos and videos of her.

The 31-year-old O.C. actress held a press conference with her lawyer Lisa Bloom on Wednesday (March 15) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

“I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time,” Mischa said. “This is a painful situation and my absolute fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse — that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

Mischa‘s lawyer expressed her plan to go after anyone who tries to buy or sell the private photos and videos. They did not name the ex-boyfriend.