Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump in Calvin Klein Underwear

Ciara has shared a photo of her bare baby bump and she is totally glowing!

The 31-year-old pregnant singer took to Instagram on Saturday (March 18) to post the pic in which she looks sexy in Calvin Klein underwear.

Ciara announced that she and husband Russell Wilson were expecting a baby back in October. Ciara is also already mom to Future Wilburn, 2, with ex-fiance Future.

We’re glad to see Ciara is doing so well after her scary car accident last week!

“Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽,” Russell tweeted after the event.

