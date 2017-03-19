Miley Cyrus Grabs Brunch With Mom Tish & Sister Brandi After Wedding Rumors

Top Stories
Sun, 19 March 2017 at 8:10 pm

Miley Cyrus gives her big sis Brandi a hug good bye after having brunch on Sunday (March 19) in Malibu, Calif.

The siblings were joined by their mom Tish for the meal at Ollo Restaurant.

Brandi took to her Instagram to share a cute photo of the Cyrus girls. “Sunday brunch fam love 💖,” she captioned the photo, which you can see below.

Miley has been the recent subject of wedding rumors after her dad Billy Ray posted a photo on Instagram of her wearing a white dress. Her little sis Noah shot down those rumors at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

“She’s not married,” she told ET. She added that Miley was “probably just having fun or something.”
