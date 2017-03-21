DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

If you were watching Dancing with the Stars on Monday (March 20), you may have noticed the now-viral moment where contestant Bonner Bolton seemingly got cozy with dance partner Sharna Burgess backstage.

In the moment that was caught just seconds after Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd‘s performance, it appears as if Bonner wraps his arm around Sharna and touches her in a very suggestive area. Twitter, of course, went nuts that the moment was caught by the DWTS cameras.

“I was just stargazed by Nick and Peta‘s performance and I was looking at the TV screen. I felt her bump into me yet I wasn’t really looking at what was bumping into me,” Bonner told ET. “There was some hand placement that went south, so to speak…[it was] totally unintentional.”

See the moment right here.